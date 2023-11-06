Plassmeyer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
He's no longer on the Phillies; 40-man roster but will remain in the organization for the time being. Plassmeyer was rocked for 10 runs (nine earned) over 3.2 innings in his lone appearance for Philadelphia this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Optioned Sunday•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Rocked in first MLB start•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Promotion official•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Expected to start nightcap•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Thriving in return at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Back with Phillies•