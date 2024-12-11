The Rangers signed Plassmeyer to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Plassmeyer, 28, spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, posting a 7.93 ERA but also an 86:13 K:BB over 70.1 innings. The lefty has starter and reliever experience and it's not clear which role the Rangers have planned for him, but he's likely to begin the year at Triple-A Round Rock.