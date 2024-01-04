Plassmeyer signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Friday.

Plassmeyer was lit up during his lone MLB appearance last season, surrendering 10 runs (nine earned) to the Mets over the course of 3.2 innings. The left-hander registered a 5.05 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 67.2 frames with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, and he'll now serve as organizational rotation depth for the Pirates.