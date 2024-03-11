The Pirates reassigned Plassmeyer to minor-league camp Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Plassmeyer joined Pittsburgh on a minor-league deal in December after he had seen big-league action with the Phillies in both of the prior two seasons, accruing a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 11 innings. He was sharp in Grapefruit League play with four strikeouts over 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but he'll need to impress over a larger sample at Triple-A Indianapolis before he gets another look in the majors with Pittsburgh.