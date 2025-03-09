The Rangers reassigned Plassmeyer to minor-league camp Sunday.
Plassmeyer previously made three appearances at the big-league level with the Phillies between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but he pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level in the Pirates organization in 2024, logging a 7.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP while striking out 83 batters over 67.1 innings. He caught on with Texas in December on a minor-league deal and received an invitation to big-league spring training, but he didn't perform well enough in camp to earn a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He'll likely head to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the upcoming season, though it's unclear whether the 28-year-old lefty will work as a starter or reliever.
