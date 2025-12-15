Blue Jays' Michael Plassmeyer: Gets minors pact from Blue Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays signed Plassmeyer to a minor-league contract Dec. 6.
Plassmeyer spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization, posting a 4.43 ERA and 99:34 K:BB over 105.2 innings while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. It's unclear what role the Blue Jays have in mind for the southpaw, but he's likely headed to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2026 season.
More News
-
Rangers' Michael Plassmeyer: Sent to minors camp•
-
Rangers' Michael Plassmeyer: MiLB deal with Texas•
-
Pirates' Michael Plassmeyer: Fails to make cut for Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Michael Plassmeyer: Signs with Pirates•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Optioned Sunday•