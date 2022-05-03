Abel has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 14 innings spanning four starts for High-A Jersey Shore.
He hasn't been asked to pitch very deep into games thus far, as he's only finished five innings once, but Abel has done a great job missing bats and limiting walks. The 2020 first-rounder will probably move methodically through the organization, as he's only 20 years old and doesn't yet have a ton of pro innings under his belt, so look for him to spend most of this season refining his craft at High-A.