Castellanos went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to six games, and in fact, he has recorded at least one hit in all but one of his contests to date. He has slugged just two homers over his first 34 at-bats, but he's finding ways to produce at the plate and is hitting .324 so far.