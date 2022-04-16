Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Marlins.
He took Shawn Armstrong deep in the eighth inning to ruin Miami's combined shutout bid, but it was about the only bright spot on the night for Philadelphia. Castellanos is looking very comfortable with his new team, slashing .300/.364/.633 through his first eight games as a Phillie with four doubles, two homers and five RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Blasts first homer as Phillie•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Hitting cleanup in debut•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Debut coming Sunday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Signs with Phillies•
-
Nick Castellanos: Reds not interested•
-
Nick Castellanos: Declines qualifying offer•