Nelson recorded the final out of Friday's 5-3 win over the Nationals to collect his first career save.

Brad Hand entered the game to begin the ninth inning, but after he surrendered a pair of two-out singles, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson turned to Nelson to finish up. The right-hander doesn't seem likely to see consistent high-leverage usage going forward, however, as he's posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through 13.1 innings since the beginning of August.