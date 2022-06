Herrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Herrera appears set to take over as the Phillies' primary center fielder after Mickey Moniak was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, but Herrera is still likely be part of a platoon at the position with Matt Vierling. With southpaw Trevor Rogers on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Herrera will head to the bench.