Herrera will sit for the second straight game Tuesday against the Giants.

Mickey Moniak returned from a hand injury for his season debut Monday and has started in center field for two straight games, which seemingly indicates Herrera no longer has a starting spot. Herrera's .270/.298/.494 is good for a career-best 117 wRC+, but that comes with career worsts in both strikeout rate (25.5 percent) and walk rate (4.3 percent), so it may not be particularly sustainable.