Kerkering secured the save in Monday's 5-2 win at Miami, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The 24-year-old required just 12 pitches, nine of which were strikes, to pick up his first save of the season. Kerkering has now made 16 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, a span during which he's tossed 14.1 innings with a 13:7 K:BB. Jordan Romano, the Philadelphia saves leader, pitched in the seventh inning, while Matt Strahm, who secured the save Saturday, pitched in the eighth of Monday's contest. If Phillies manager Rob Thomson is trending towards employing a closer committee, Kerkering, with his 2.54 ERA across 28.1 total innings, could be in line for more save opportunities.