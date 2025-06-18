Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

For the first time since receiving his first big-league call-up June 7, Kemp will head to the bench. The rookie has held his own at the plate through his first 10 starts in the majors, batting .278 with a walk, a stolen base, six runs and four RBI. Though he'll cede his spot in the infield to Edmundo Sosa on Wednesday, Kemp should continue to handle an everyday role until the Phillies get first baseman Bryce Harper (wrist) back from the injured list.