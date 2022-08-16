Dominguez picked up the save after striking out one in a scoreless inning Monday against the Reds.

Dominguez entered the contest with a one-run lead and only needed eight total pitches to slam the door. The right-hander continued his scoreless inning streak, as he's now appeared in 11 straight contests without surrendering a run (10.1 frames). Dominguez has fanned 12 and walked five over that stretch.