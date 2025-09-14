Phillies' Tanner Banks: Registers eighth hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks threw a clean sixth inning for a hold Saturday against the Royals.
The southpaw matched a career high with his eighth hold of the year Saturday. With Jose Alvarado's (forearm) season perhaps already over, the Phillies will likely lean on Banks and Matt Strahm as their top left-handed relievers to finish up the campaign. Through 64.1 innings, Banks has a strong 3.22 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 57:10 K:BB.
