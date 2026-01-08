The Phillies and Banks avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Banks' first full season in Philadelphia was a dandy, as he finished with a 3.07 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 61:12 K:BB over 67.1 regular-season innings. He will help set up from the left side again for the Phillies in 2026.