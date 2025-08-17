Banks (5-2) was credited with the win in Sunday's 11-9 victory over the Nationals, allowing one hit and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Sunday marked Banks' 11th scoreless outing in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander has been outstanding for the Phillies since the start of June -- he has a 2.25 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over his last 28 innings -- though it's possible Banks will lose out on some high-leverage opportunities once Jose Alvarado (suspension) gets back into the bullpen mix.