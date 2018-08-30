Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Notches third save
Hunter tossed two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday to pick up his third save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Nationals.
Both Pat Neshek and Serathony Dominguez had pitched earlier in the game, and after Hunter came on to shut down a two-on, nobody-out rally by the Nats in the eighth inning, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler decided to reward him by leaving him on the mound in the ninth. While Hunter might not see another save opportunity over the final month of the season, he seems to have worked his way into the high-leverage mix by posting a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 13.1 innings in August.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....