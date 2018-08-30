Hunter tossed two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday to pick up his third save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Both Pat Neshek and Serathony Dominguez had pitched earlier in the game, and after Hunter came on to shut down a two-on, nobody-out rally by the Nats in the eighth inning, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler decided to reward him by leaving him on the mound in the ninth. While Hunter might not see another save opportunity over the final month of the season, he seems to have worked his way into the high-leverage mix by posting a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 13.1 innings in August.