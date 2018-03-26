Hunter is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Hunter picked up the injury, but manager Gabe Kapler didn't seem too worried about it, saying the Phillies are just playing it safe with the reliever and don't expect the issue to be a long-term concern, according to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer. That said, he remains without a timetable for his return at the moment. The 31-year-old, who inked a two-year deal with the Phillies in the offseason, is expected to serve as one of the team's top setup men when healthy. With Hunter sidelined to start the year, however, Pat Neshek and Luis Garcia will be tasked with getting the ball to closer Hector Neris.