The Phillies recalled Marte from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although Marte owns a 6.92 ERA and 2.23 WHIP in Triple-A, he's been much more effective in the majors with a 3.31 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 16.1 frames. He'll now rejoin the Phillies to give their bullpen a fresh arm, taking the place of Michael Mercado.