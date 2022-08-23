site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Bligh Madris: On bench against lefty
Madris is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Madris will head to the bench with southpaw Max Fried on the bump for Atlanta. Platoon mate Michael Chavis steps in for Madris at first base.
