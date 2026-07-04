Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Dominant in ninth win

Ashcraft (9-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 7-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out seven.

James Wood led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot on Ashcraft's first pitch, but the right-hander shut the door from there and came one out short of his 11th quality start of the season. It was an impressive bounce-back performance after he'd been tagged for three homers and five runs in his previous outing, but despite that damage to his ratios Ashcraft has won four straight starts. He'll take a 3.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 122:25 K:BB through 108.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.