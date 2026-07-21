Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Drubbed by Bronx Bombers

Ashcraft (9-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings.

Ashcraft's put the Pirates behind early after yielding four runs in the first inning, three of which came on a Jazz Chisholm homer. Ashcraft was handed a 5-4 lead by his teammates, but the left-hander gave that back to the Yankees with another four-run frame in the third. The hits and runs allowed were both career highs for Ashcraft who, despite a 4-1 record, has a 5.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over his last seven starts in 36.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Cubs at home this weekend.