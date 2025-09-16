Ashcraft (4-3) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, conceding three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander stumbled in this 70-pitch outing, as he coughed up a career-worst six hits. Ashcraft strolled through two scoreless frames before faltering in the third, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. In 62.1 big-league innings, the 25-year-old has produced a 2.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 60:23 while bouncing between various roles as a starter and reliever. Given that Ashcraft has already tossed a career-high 110.2 frames across all levels this season, the Pirates will likely limit his usage down the stretch.