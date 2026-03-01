Ashcraft threw 3.0 scoreless innings while walking one, allowing one hit and striking out two in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Ashcraft entered the spring with a presumed spot in Pittsburgh's rotation, and his work through two exhibition starts seems to have confirmed that. He ramped up to three innings and 38 pitches Saturday, and he's now allowed one earned run with a 3:1 K:BB across five total frames.