Reynolds went 2-for-5 with two solo homers in a loss to the Reds during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Reynolds went 0-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader but made up for it with two long balls in the second. It's been a streaky year for the 28-year-old outfielder but he's been heating back up recently. Over his last 21 games, Reynolds is slashing .326/.376/.628 with eight homers. His season OPS is back up to .801 with 43 extra-base hits across 450 plate appearances.