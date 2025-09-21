Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Dominant over five frames in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler (3-1) earned the win against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings.
Chandler flashed his ace potential Saturday, firing 47 of 68 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs and limiting the Athletics to just a second-inning double. Since getting tagged for nine runs by the Brewers on Sept. 7, the 23-year-old has allowed only one run on three hits with a 13:0 K:BB across his past two outings. He'll carry a 4.56 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over his first 25.2 major-league innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.
