Chandler did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings.

Chandler entered the fifth inning with a 4-1 lead but allowed the first two batters he faced to reach, departing at 90 pitches before both inherited runners ultimately came around to score. It marked just the third time in 11 second-half starts that the 24-year-old was unable to complete at least five frames, though he's now yielded a homer in four straight outings. He owns a 4.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 138:76 K:BB across 151.1 innings and will close out his full year in the majors in Detroit next weekend.