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Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Collects third straight win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chandler (6-8) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander blanked Boston for four frames before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth, but the Pirates had already built a 4-0 lead at that point. Chandler has won three straight starts and given up three earned runs or fewer in six straight, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that latter stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Tigers.

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