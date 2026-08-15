Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Collects third straight win

Chandler (6-8) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander blanked Boston for four frames before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth, but the Pirates had already built a 4-0 lead at that point. Chandler has won three straight starts and given up three earned runs or fewer in six straight, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that latter stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Tigers.