Chandler allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday.

Chandler put the Pirates on the back foot early after yielding a solo homer to Rafael Devers in the first inning. Chandler bounced back to retire the next six batters he faced before giving up another two runs in the fifth, but he received enough run support from his Pirates teammates to avoid the loss. The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed at least three earned runs in two of his last three outings and has a 4.30 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 136 innings this season, though his 71 walks are third-most in the majors behind Robbie Ray (73) and Joey Cantillo (72). Chandler is tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the White Sox.