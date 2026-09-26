Chandler (8-10) took the loss Friday as the Pirates fell 8-7 to the Tigers, coughing up six runs on four hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

The 24-year-old right-hander did manage to avoid serving up a homer for the first time in five September starts, but there wasn't much else encouraging about Chandler's performance. He needed 77 pitches (42 strikes) to record just eight outs, and he heads into the offseason having stumbled to a 6.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB in 23 innings over the final month. A late fade isn't all that surprising however, considering he's thrown a career-high 154 innings in 2026. Chandler will head into next season with a spot in the rotation seemingly sewn up, barring some significant additions to the Pirates' staff.