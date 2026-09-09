Chandler (7-9) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight over six innings. He didn't issue a walk.

Chandler received a five-run cushion before taking the mound and dominated early, retiring the first 12 hitters he faced while recording seven strikeouts over the first four innings. Chicago finally broke through on Braden Montgomery's RBI single in the fifth before Kyle Teel homered in the sixth. Chandler still completed six innings and lowered his ERA to 4.25. His next start will come over the weekend against the Cubs.