Chandler struck out eight batters over five innings of one-run ball Thursday against Atlanta. He allowed one hit and one walk.

Chandler struggled mightily at the beginning of spring training, but he rounded into form and then some in Thursday's exhibition. He threw his four-seam fastball 74 percent of the time, averaging 98.2 mph and generating whiffs at a 34 percent clip with the pitch. Chandler also got plenty of whiffs on his changeup (3/4) and slider (2/5), but he was clearly focused on dominating with his fastball in this one. He still has a 22.4 percent walk rate and 1.45 WHIP in 11 innings this spring, as Chandler has been inconsistent in this tiny sample.