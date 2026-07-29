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Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Escapes with no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chandler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks despite allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out three.

Chandler looked headed for his ninth loss of the season, but the Pirates scored six runs between the eighth and ninth innings, so Chandler was able to escape with a no-decision. Still, he hasn't been consistent lately. Over his last six starts, the 24-year-old has three outings in which he's allowed two runs or fewer, and three in which he's given up at least four runs. Chandler will look to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Sunday at Cincinnati.

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