Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Fans five in fourth win

Chandler (4-8) earned the win Monday against the Brewers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

A throwing error by Esmerlyn Valdez kept an earned run off Chandler's line in the sixth inning, but the hurler was then lifted from the outing promptly following that sequence. The hard-throwing right-hander's control has been erratic all year long, as Monday marked the 11th time this year that he's issued at least three walks among his 22 outings. Chandler will take a 4.49 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and an especially concerning 98:61 K:BB over 110.1 innings into his next scheduled start against the reeling Mets.