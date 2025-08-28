Chandler (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over four scoreless innings.

Chandler served as a long reliever for a second straight appearance, taking the mound to start the fourth inning and firing four scoreless frames. Chandler has now logged a save and a victory in his first two MLB appearances, and he's allowed no runs on three hits with six strikeouts across eight innings during that stretch. Although the highly touted prospect has looked as advertised through two appearances, his bullpen role severely limits his fantasy value.