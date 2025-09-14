Chandler allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday.

Chandler was crushed in his first big-league start last Sunday, but he was given another turn in the rotation and took full advantage of the opportunity. The rookie right-hander didn't allow the Nationals to get a runner on base until the sixth inning, but Pittsburgh didn't score until the eighth, so Chandler had to settle for a no-decision. Nonetheless, this was by most measures his best outing in a Pirates uniform, as he logged a career-best six innings, 18 whiffs and seven punchouts. Chandler almost certainly cemented his place in the rotation for what's left of the season, and he lines up to face the Athletics at home late next week.