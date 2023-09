Chandler has a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 49 innings over his last nine starts for High-A Greensboro.

Chandler got an 11-day gap between starts in early-July and just took 10 days in between his Aug. 22 start and his most recent start Sept. 2, as Pittsburgh carefully monitors the former two-way player's first season focusing solely on pitching. The hard-throwing 20-year-old righty has a very high ceiling and has turned a corner at High-A after logging a 6.63 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in his first 57 innings this season.