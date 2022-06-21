Mitchell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Other than swapping out No. 1 backstop Tyler Heineman for Michael Perez, the Pirates are running it back with the same lineup that produced a season-high 12 runs in Monday's victory. As a result, Mitchell will give way to fellow rookie Bligh Madris in right field for the second straight game after Madris went 3-for-4 with two RBI in his MLB debut. Considering Mitchell has gotten on base at a .189 clip over his last 12 games and doesn't have much of a big-league resume to fall back on, he may have to settle for a fourth-outfielder role for the time being while the team gives a Madris a trial as an everyday player.