Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Mitchell hit fifth in the order Wednesday, which marked only the fifth time that he's hit that high in the lineup since being promoted May 23. He took advantage, singling in a run in the opening frame. Mitchell has had an inconsistent initial stint in the majors, as he's hitting just .222 across 68 plate appearances. However, he does have a manageable 22.1 percent strikeout rate.