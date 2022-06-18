Vieaux allowed one hit and struck out three across 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against San Francisco.

Vieaux had his contract selected by the Pirates on Friday, and he entered the game in the fourth inning to replace Zach Thompson. He allowed a single to the second batter he faced but otherwise avoided any trouble. Vieaux served as a starter for much of his time in the minors, though he switched to a relief role with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022 and maintained a 2.28 ERA with a 23:11 K:BB across 27.2 frames before being promoted.