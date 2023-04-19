Smith-Njigba is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Smith-Njigba will take a seat with southpaw Austin Gomber on the hill for Colorado, but the lefty-hitting outfielder has been included in the lineup for each of the past three occasions the Pirates have faced right-handed starting pitchers. With Ji-Man Choi (Achilles) likely out for at least eight weeks, Andrew McCutchen is expected to see most of his reps at designated hitter moving forward, clearing the runway for Smith-Njigba to stake a claim to a large-side platoon role in right field.