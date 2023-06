Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Padres.

Santana got the Pittsburgh offense off to a hot start with a two-run blast in the first inning. It was his second home run in as many games, and he now has five long balls in his last 17 starts. Despite that hot stretch, Santana has only a .156 ISO across 298 plate appearances on the campaign.