The Pirates reinstated Mlodzinski from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Mlodzinski landed on the injured list Aug. 12 with a sore right elbow, and he'll now rejoin Pittsburgh's bullpen after just one rehab appearance. The 24-year-old righty threw one inning during his assignment, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out a batter. He's been fairly reliable out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh this year and could see more opportunities for holds during the final month of the year.