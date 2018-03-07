The Pirates are prepared to make Moran their everyday third baseman this season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It's still possible that veteran David Freese fills the small side of a platoon at the hot corner to begin the season, but Moran, who the Pirates acquired from the Astros in January in the Gerrit Cole trade, has done little this spring to dissuade Pittsburgh's brain trust from handing him the lion's share of the at-bats at the position. Entering play Wednesday, Moran has gone 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles and four strikeouts in six Grapefruit League outings, displaying the impressive hit tool that made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 first-year player draft. Perhaps more exciting from a fantasy perspective, Moran tweaked his approach at the plate last season, adjusting his launch angle to tap into more power without sacrificing his contact skills as a result. After slugging 19 home runs in just 350 plate appearances between Triple-A Fresno and the majors in 2017, Moran makes for an intriguing sleeper in fantasy drafts now that he has a clearer path to playing time in Pittsburgh than he enjoyed in Houston.