Bednar was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Monday as part of a three-team trade that sent Joe Musgrove to the Padres and Joey Lucchesi to the Mets, source reports.

Bednar is part of a large package of players heading to Pittsburgh as part of the deal. The 26-year-old righty is arguably one of the less interesting pieces in the deal, as he owns a 6.75 ERA in 17.1 career innings at the highest level.