Bednar earned a save against the Rangers on Monday, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Bednar entered in the ninth inning with New York holding a three-run lead. He gave up a leadoff single to begin the frame and then retired the next two batters. Bednar appeared to have the game wrapped up when Josh Smith hit a grounder to second base with two outs, but Jazz Chisholm booted the ball, and Texas scored when the next batter hit a single. However, Bednar was able to get the third out to wrap up the New York win. He's converted eight saves (on nine chances) this season and ranks second in MLB in that category.