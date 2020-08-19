site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' James Marvel: Dealing with forearm strain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marvel is dealing with a strained right forearm, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Marvel apparently suffered the injury a couple of weeks ago. While the severity of the issue is not yet known, forearm injuries can often be the precursor to a significant surgery.
