Marvel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Marvel, whose lone MLB action came with Pittsburgh in 2019, was most recently with the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before the Rangers elected to bring him into their organization. The 29-year-old right-hander immediately settled into the Round Rock rotation, as he started Sunday's game against Reno and struck out one over three innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks.